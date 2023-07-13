With a strong rhythm section of drums and bass alongside a guest saxophonist, the award-winning country rock duo of Gasoline and Matches delivered a performance of incendiary musicianship.

They have a sound that borrows as much from rock as it did from country – and it meant that they grabbed the audience’s attention from the opening song, Not Into Country.

With the lead and harmony vocals of Sally Rea Morris and Stephen Marks, as well as some sterling guitar work from the pair, it was easy to hear why they have won many awards on the country music scene in this country, as well as appearing at many festivals and hosting their own events.

Never Have I Ever was also well received, with the strong rhythms and vocal acrobatics being particularly strong.

They were also musically diverse, with one song quoting the riff from ACDC’s Thunderstruck, and another with a quote from the theme to the Fresh Prince of Bel Air also appearing.