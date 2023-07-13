A new survey has been launched in a bid to gather feedback on the trial pedestrianisation of Lichfield city centre.

The 18-month temporary measure introduced by Lichfield District Council has seen access for vehicles restricted at certain times to Market Street, Conduit Street, Tamworth Street, Breadmarket Street and Bore Street.

But the move has drawn criticism from some businesses and blue badge holders who have seen on street parking bays relocated to nearby car parks as part of the trial.

The survey can be accessed online at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/pedestrianisation or can be completed in person at the reception of Lichfield District Council House on Frog Lane.

It comes after a consultation event earlier this week which saw more than 100 people meet with representatives of the local authority and leader Cllr Doug Pullen to discuss potential modifications to the scheme.

He said:

“It was a pleasure to engage with residents and businesses earlier this week and present potential refinements to the pedestrianisation scheme, driven by the feedback we have received to date. “The objective of this trial was to assess the impact of traffic restrictions in Lichfield city centre, and we are delighted to collaborate with business owners, blue badge holders, and residents to explore possibilities for improvement, ultimately creating a safer and more vibrant city centre.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The council will also meet with businesses this evening (13th July) to discuss the commercial aspect of the pedestrianisation.

The event takes place from 6pm to 7pm in the council chamber. Representatives can register until 4pm here.