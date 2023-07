The City of Lichfield Concert Band will perform the second of their free concerts in Beacon Park this weekend.

The two hour performance will take place in Museum Gardens from 2pm on Sunday (16th July).

A spokesperson said:

“The concert will consist of show tunes, film themes, pop hits and classical greats. “Bring along your picnic blankets and deck chairs to enjoy the concert.”

For more information visit the City of Lichfield Concert Band website.