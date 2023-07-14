An ambassador is helping to make sure a programme of activities across Staffordshire during the school holidays packs a real punch.

The Space programme will take place between 31st July and 1st September offering sport and other sessions.

The scheme is commissioned by the Staffordshire Commissioner as part of efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Amy Nolan, who took part in boxing sessions during the 2018 iteration of Space and then went on to become a boxing tutor, will be back this year to give advice to other young people.

She said:

“Space has been a big part of my life every summer – in fact it’s been life changing. “It has set me on a different path; a path of hope and self-worth. I love coaching and being able to give to others what it gave to me.” Amy Nolan

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said Amy, who has won a Youth National Title in the ring and has boxed for England, was evidence of the way Space can have a real impact on the lives of those who take part.

“I am absolutely delighted to have Amy on board as a Space champion. “Amy embodies everything that we aim to achieve from the Space programme and we are proud to have played a small part in helping her achieve her dreams. “Space is all about providing an opportunity for Staffordshire Police and partners to engage with young people who may be going through a difficult time to help nurture, support and develop them. “Having Amy championing Space can only be positive for the programme.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

More details about the summer holiday scheme are available here.