A new community resource with aids to help promote independent living has been launched.

Staffordshire County Council is launching the new Bag of Trix initiative which is designed to demonstrate low-cost items which can help with things such as dressing, personal hygiene, medication management and meal preparation.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for health and care, said that while these are tasks most would take for granted they can pose a real challenge for some residents.

“Many people with daily living needs are unaware of the magic that assistive technology gadgets and products can bring to their lives. “Our Bag of Trix initiative is a fantastic way to showcase these resources in a hands-on manner, in familiar environments, and by our trusted and friendly community help point staff.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

The Bag of Trix will be located at locations such as Burntwood Library and Lichfield Library.

Residents who are interested in finding out more can call Staffordshire Cares on 0300 111 8010 and ask to be put in touch with their nearest community help point, or visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/communityhelppoints.