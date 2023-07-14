A councillor has urged colleagues to tackle public transport issues as part of the development of Lichfield’s new cinema.

Talks are continuing over the conversion of the former Debenhams unit in the Three Spires shopping centre in a multi-screen facility.

But at a meeting of Lichfield District Council this week, Cllr Paul Taylor, Labour representative for Boney Hay and Central ward, said ensuring people could get to and from the new cinema was just as important as the development itself.

“I do have overall agreement with this project. However, I’m sure as Cllr Doug Pullen [leader of Lichfield District Council] will remember from his time at Burntwood Town Council, residents have been calling for their own since the 1970s – I think that is a rather pie in the sky hope as Lichfield city is a better location given the infrastructure. “But given the money we are investing in what is intended to be a profitable venture in Lichfield city, I do wonder whether the council might not invest in some better bus services so residents can visit the cinema and make their way home without having to take a £30 taxi. “I was speaking to someone from the Garrick and they asked why people from Burntwood did not come to the theatre as much. I pointed out that you cannot see an entire show and get home without spending £30 on a taxi. When you add that to the ticket price, it makes it unaffordable. “We should look at investing something of a percentage of this project into a bus service.” Cllr Paul Taylor, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Pullen said that while the public transport remit fell elsewhere, he was keen to see what could be done.

“Public transport is increasingly becoming incredibly difficulty across the district. “This is a Staffordshire County Council and as a district council we do not have the funding or power required to run a bus service. “That being said, we are looking at what we can do with money from government and we are speaking to transport companies about what the opening of the cinema might mean for their plans.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Pullen added that he was keen to see any boost to the coffers from the cinema scheme used to support other projects across the district.