Lichfield’s MP has welcomed the news that a water company has achieved an industry-leading rating for its environmental performance.
Severn Trent Water has been awarded four stars – something the Environment Agency says is “good news”.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said:
“While South Staffs Water supply our drinking water, it is Severn Trent who dispose of our sewage.
“It has retained consistent performance since 2021 – and this year, it is the only company in England out of the nine water and sewerage companies included in the Environmental Performance Assessment to achieve this rating.”Michael Fabricant
The Environment Agency said that despite the rating there was “no room for complacency”.
“Improvements are still required and we continue with our regulatory responsibility to hold Severn Trent Water to account.
“This involves working closely with the company to make sure it continues to meet the requirements of the Environmental Performance Assessment and continuously improves its performance.”Environment Agency
The agency’s report found that the number of serious pollution incidents across the country has reduced from 62 in 2021 to 44 in 2022 – but said the figure remains “unacceptably high”.
Mr Fabricant said:
“The results for the nine English water and sewerage companies for 2022 are disappointing with minimal improvement in star ratings compared to 2021.The sector only achieved 23 stars out of a maximum of 36.
“Until recently, there was no regular pollution monitoring and prior to 2010 there was hardly any way of holding sewerage companies to account.
“While some are doing better and some metrics are improving, performance is still not where it should be.
“The Government will impose heavy fines – as it did recently with Thames Water – and potential prison sentences on directors of those water companies which continue to pollute.”Michael Fabricant