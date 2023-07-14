Lichfield’s MP has welcomed the news that a water company has achieved an industry-leading rating for its environmental performance.

Severn Trent Water has been awarded four stars – something the Environment Agency says is “good news”.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said:

“While South Staffs Water supply our drinking water, it is Severn Trent who dispose of our sewage. “It has retained consistent performance since 2021 – and this year, it is the only company in England out of the nine water and sewerage companies included in the Environmental Performance Assessment to achieve this rating.” Michael Fabricant

The Environment Agency said that despite the rating there was “no room for complacency”.

“Improvements are still required and we continue with our regulatory responsibility to hold Severn Trent Water to account. “This involves working closely with the company to make sure it continues to meet the requirements of the Environmental Performance Assessment and continuously improves its performance.” Environment Agency

The agency’s report found that the number of serious pollution incidents across the country has reduced from 62 in 2021 to 44 in 2022 – but said the figure remains “unacceptably high”.

Mr Fabricant said: