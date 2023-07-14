A Lichfield recruitment business is celebrating after receiving an award.

Kind Consultancy were one of only 100 companies selected from 10,000 firms to be an inaugural recipient of The People’s Platform Award.

Operated by global business news firm Hyer, the accolade recognises companies that meet verified benchmarks for their commitment to fostering an employee-centric culture.

Kind Consultancy’s co-founder, Lynsey Moore, said: