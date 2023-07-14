A popular Lichfield sporting programme for youngsters has moved to a new base.

Lichfield Community Football and Sports has run weekly sessions as well as summer holiday camps in the city for a number of years.

They have now agreed a switch which will see them based at The Friary School.

Jason Reynolds, from Lichfield Community Football and Sports, said:

“This week we’ve had a fantastic opportunity to invite local football clubs to our amazing new holiday camp facility at The Friary School. “We cannot wait to work alongside them so we can continue to provide the best for the children in our community. “With our Super Saturday Soccer School, holiday camps, community work and relationships with local clubs, we hope to provide the stepping stones for children to enjoy a healthy and active lifestyle in the pathway which is best suited to them.” Jason Reynolds

Lichfield Community Football and Sports is run by FA qualified coach Jason alongside UEFA A qualified football coach Lewis Bourne and FA qualified coach Laura Thompson.

Jason said:

“I started coaching in 2012 at grassroots level, gaining my qualifications along the way. During this time I also volunteered with Liberty Jamboree and gained my disability football qualification. “The Saturday soccer schools began back in 2015 and have progressed into our amazing holiday camps that are still loved to this day. “It’s great to bring fun-filled new activities and experiences to our camps every time we host them.” Jason Reynolds

Lichfield Community Football and Sports will host summer holiday camps in both football and multi-sports from 31st July to 1st September. For more details on these and other activities on offer visit the website or Facebook page.