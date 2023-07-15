Twelve new Deputy Lieutenants for Staffordshire have been appointed at a formal commissioning ceremony.
His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Ian James Dudson CBE KStJ, oversaw the event this week.
The deputies will support efforts to promote the county and help it become a better place to live and work.
The new Deputy Lieutenants are:
- Hannah Ault
- Lee Bates BEM
- Karen Dobson OBE
- Colonel Toby H M Gaddum VR
- Ian Greaves
- Reena McCourt
- Charles Julian Mitchell BA MBA
- Josie Morris MBE
- Judy Scott-Moncrieff
- William Simpkin
- Alison Wedgwood
- Simon Davies RRC VR
Ian Dudson CBE KStJ said:
“It is a great pleasure to welcome Staffordshire’s new Deputy Lieutenants and formally present their commissions.
“Individually and collectively, they have a broad range of expertise and experience, which will be extremely valuable to the future work of the Lieutenancy across the whole ceremonial county.”His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Ian James Dudson CBE KStJ