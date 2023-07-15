Twelve new Deputy Lieutenants for Staffordshire have been appointed at a formal commissioning ceremony.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Ian James Dudson CBE KStJ, oversaw the event this week.

The deputies will support efforts to promote the county and help it become a better place to live and work.

The new Deputy Lieutenants are:

Hannah Ault

Lee Bates BEM

Karen Dobson OBE

Colonel Toby H M Gaddum VR

Ian Greaves

Reena McCourt

Charles Julian Mitchell BA MBA

Josie Morris MBE

Judy Scott-Moncrieff

William Simpkin

Alison Wedgwood

Simon Davies RRC VR

Ian Dudson CBE KStJ said: