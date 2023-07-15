The ceremony for the new Deputy Lieutenants

Twelve new Deputy Lieutenants for Staffordshire have been appointed at a formal commissioning ceremony.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Ian James Dudson CBE KStJ, oversaw the event this week.

The deputies will support efforts to promote the county and help it become a better place to live and work.

The new Deputy Lieutenants are:

  • Hannah Ault
  • Lee Bates BEM
  • Karen Dobson OBE
  • Colonel Toby H M Gaddum VR
  • Ian Greaves
  • Reena McCourt
  • Charles Julian Mitchell BA MBA
  • Josie Morris MBE
  • Judy Scott-Moncrieff
  • William Simpkin
  • Alison Wedgwood
  • Simon Davies RRC VR

Ian Dudson CBE KStJ said:

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Staffordshire’s new Deputy Lieutenants and formally present their commissions. 

“Individually and collectively, they have a broad range of expertise and experience, which will be extremely valuable to the future work of the Lieutenancy across the whole ceremonial county.”

