Staffordshire County Council has been recognised for its work to support armed forces communities.

The authority has received the Defence Employer Recognition (DERS) Gold Award.

To achieve the accolade organisations must pledge, demonstrate and advocate support to its Armed Forces community, and align their values with the Armed Forces Covenant.

The county council is one of 50 organisations in the West Midlands region to receive the gold award – and is now encouraging other organisations and employers to follow suit.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“As a former serving soldier and long-standing supporter of the services, I’m delighted that the council has achieved this recognition. “Supporting all our armed forces communities, whether serving, former members, or reservists and their families, and recognising the valuable skills they bring to Staffordshire is incredibly important. “The county council works with many partners to ensure we recognise, promote, and support the entire armed forces community, given the unique role they play and some of the challenges they face. “We first signed the Armed Forces Covenant back in 2012, re-signing it in February 2023. Since then, we’ve been working hard to make sure that our armed forces get the support and access to services they need. “We remain committed to further developing the support we provide and to promote to other Staffordshire organisations, the benefits our Armed Forces community can bring to them.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

Philip Sinclair, regional employer engagement director for West Midlands Reserves Forces and Cadets Association, said: