Claims the Conservatives are not keeping other parties updated at Lichfield District Council are frustrating, the local authority’s leader has said.

Cllr Doug Pullen’s comments come after Labour group leader Cllr Sue Woodward questioned why proposals for the Birmingham Road Site redevelopment had been shown at an event before they had gone to councillors.

Visitors to a Staffordshire Ambassador event at Lichfield Cathedral were shown a graphic outlining the five year plan for the land previously earmarked for Friarsgate.

At meeting of the council this week, Cllr Woodward said:

“I was disappointed to see an animation at the event that was shown before it had been shared with members. “It has subsequently been shared, but – call me old fashioned – this council should be the first people to get sight of that. “We are getting into the habit of some Ministers and the Prime Minister of announcing to the public rather than to Parliament. “Interestingly, the slides also talk about the power of partnership and the meeting of minds – can I remind Cllr Pullen and cabinet that power of partnership relies on being as collegiate and transparent as possible. “I hope this doesn’t become a habit and this council gets the information first rather than at an external event for outside bodies.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Pullen said the information shared had already been provided to opposition groups at Lichfield District Council.