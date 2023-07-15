Lichfield City has signed a shirt sponsorship deal with a US-based business.
Florida firm Blue Breaks Sports Cards and Hobby Shop will appear across the front of the club’s first team kit for the 2023-24 season.
The company is run by Jonathan and Courtney Stone and sells sports memorabilia and collectable trading cards.
Jonathan said:
“Once we were given the opportunity to be involved, it was an easy decision.
“Lichfield City is a club that, just like us, are extremely active in the local community – a value that is truly important to us.”Jonathan Stone
A spokesperson for Lichfield City said they were “delighted” to have agreed the deal.
“As soon as we heard from Jonathan we jumped at the chance to link in with them.
“Straight away we could tell he was very knowledgeable about non-league football and has a good understanding of how clubs at our level work.
“It’s a huge achievement and great recognition for all the hard work that many volunteers put into our club that we have appealed to a company based in Florida and they have chosen to work with us – this support is invaluable to our club.
“We look forward to a successful season, and many more working together.”Lichfield City FC spokesperson