Lichfield City has signed a shirt sponsorship deal with a US-based business.

Florida firm Blue Breaks Sports Cards and Hobby Shop will appear across the front of the club’s first team kit for the 2023-24 season.

The company is run by Jonathan and Courtney Stone and sells sports memorabilia and collectable trading cards.

Jonathan said:

“Once we were given the opportunity to be involved, it was an easy decision. “Lichfield City is a club that, just like us, are extremely active in the local community – a value that is truly important to us.” Jonathan Stone

A spokesperson for Lichfield City said they were “delighted” to have agreed the deal.