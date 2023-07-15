A Burntwood exercise group has raised money for charity after taking part in a muddy obstacle challenge.

Members of MiNDFiT took part in the 5km event in Derby in aid of Cancer Research.

A spokesperson said:

“The team spirit was amazing with the group helping each other through the course.”

The MiNDFiT sessions offer group exercise and yoga classes suitable for all fitness levels

“The classes help those struggling with anxiety, depression and weight loss, as well as people wanting to become fitter and stronger.”

More details are available online.