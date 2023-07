The first customers have been welcomed to a new shop in Lichfield.

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill outlet in the Three Spires shopping centre joins more than 200 operated by the company across the country.

Lesley Olive, area manager, said:

“We are excited to welcome visitors to our new store to explore our wonderful collections – it’s going to be a great addition to Lichfield and the local retail mix.” Lesley Olive