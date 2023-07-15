Parents are being urged to keep children away from land near a Lichfield play area after a number of used drug needles were found.
Members of Lichfield Litter Legends say at least 20 needles have been collected – with some still containing blood – near Stowe Pool recently.
The items were found in a wooded area near a play area used by local children.
Bob Harrison, from Lichfield Litter Legends, said:
“To find these anywhere in our fair city is bad enough, but so close to a children’s play park is scandalous.
“It is important parents keep their children out of this wooded area.
“I’m going to make it my mission to go through this area every morning because, based on the packaging I have seen over there, it is obvious that there are more needles in the undergrowth.”Bob Harrison, Lichfield Litter Legends
Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement at Lichfield District Council, said the behaviour of those leaving behind the drugs paraphernalia was “deeply troubling and completely unacceptable”.
“The safety and wellbeing of our community, especially our children, is of utmost importance to us.
“It is appalling to think that anyone would engage in such dangerous and thoughtless actions that could potentially harm our chidlden and other visitors to our open spaces and we condemn these actions in the strongest possible terms.
“As representatives of Lichfield District Council, it is our duty to ensure the health and safety of our residents, particularly in areas where children gather to play and have fun. Our officers are fully aware of this incident and will remain vigilant in monitoring the situation.
“They will take immediate action to clear up any hazardous materials found, ensuring the area is safe.
I want to encourage all residents to be proactive in reporting any suspicious activity or the presence of dangerous items such as these drug needles.
“By working together, we can help prevent such incidents from occurring in the first place and protect our community from harm.
“If you come across any hazardous materials or witness any concerning behaviour, please do not hesitate to contact the council and we will respond.”Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council