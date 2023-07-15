Parents are being urged to keep children away from land near a Lichfield play area after a number of used drug needles were found.

Members of Lichfield Litter Legends say at least 20 needles have been collected – with some still containing blood – near Stowe Pool recently.

The items were found in a wooded area near a play area used by local children.

Bob Harrison, from Lichfield Litter Legends, said:

“To find these anywhere in our fair city is bad enough, but so close to a children’s play park is scandalous. “It is important parents keep their children out of this wooded area. “I’m going to make it my mission to go through this area every morning because, based on the packaging I have seen over there, it is obvious that there are more needles in the undergrowth.” Bob Harrison, Lichfield Litter Legends

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement at Lichfield District Council, said the behaviour of those leaving behind the drugs paraphernalia was “deeply troubling and completely unacceptable”.