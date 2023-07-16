Chasetown made the short trip to Brocton and came away with victory in a competitively-fought friendly.

First half captain Jack Langston gave The Scholars the lead with a curling effort into the top corner of the net.

The lead was doubled when a trials saw the keeper off his line and lobbed the ball home, finding the net off the inside of the post.

Brocton reduced the arrears when former Scholar Reggie Smith fired past Matt Sargeant.

With ten outfield second half changes, Luke Yates coolly added the third, while Brocton’s keeper pulled off a stunning save to deny Jayden Campbell from Joe Morley’s dinked cross to the far post.