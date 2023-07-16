The way care services supporting people to live independently across Staffordshire are commissioned is changing following talks on the issue.

There are currently 474 residents in Staffordshire County Council-supported living schemes.

Under new commissioning plans put before the cabinet, the authority says services will be recommissioned with a view to strengthen quality and offer more choice.

It comes after people in supported living arrangements across the county were spoken to about their needs and wishes, as well as care providers and other stakeholders.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for health and care, said:

“Supported Living services provide people with disabilities and mental health conditions the support they need to be as independent as they wish. “These proposed new arrangements will help the people we support with physical and learning disabilities, autism and mental health conditions get the care they need, but also give them the opportunities to live as independently as they wish. “It will also mean that services are fit for the future, with more capacity to help those with complex needs, and will be able to embrace new technologies to improve the lives of those in supported living arrangements and help them to thrive.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

The plans will be discussed at a meeting on 19th July.