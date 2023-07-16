A screening of the National Theatre’s production of Oklahoma! is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

Starring Hugh Jackman and Maureen Lipman, the Olivier Award-winning production was filmed during its record-breaking 1998 run in London.

A spokesperson said:

“Now one of the most beloved musicals ever to grace the stage is coming to the big screen 80 years after it first premiered on Broadway.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets for the screening at 2pm on 30th July are £17 and can be booked online.