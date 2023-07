Lichfield City’s pre-season continued with a comfortable win over Heather St Johns.

Ivor Green’s men hit seven without reply on the road as Liam Kirton and Luke Childs both netted twice.

Other goals came from Jamie Elkes, Dave Abelwhite and Sam Price.

City’s pre-season continues on Tuesday (18th July) when they welcome Sutton Coldfield Town for a 7.45pm kick off.