Train passengers are being invited to get on track with railway news through a new podcast.

West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway have launched On The Rails to answer frequently asked questions.

The podcast will also offer insights from those working to keep trains on the move.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for the train operators, said:

“I am delighted to launch On The Rails. We are always looking for new ways to communicate with our customers and with the popularity of podcasts continuing to increase, I am looking forward to hearing what people think. “Through the podcast we’ll be answering some of our passengers’ most-asked questions, explaining a bit more about how the railway works and enjoying plenty of quirky stories from all kinds of people across the industry.” Jonny Wiseman

Episode one of On The Rails is available here and focuses on railway safety and security.