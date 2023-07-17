An auction of sporting memorabilia is taking place to raise funds in memory of a Lichfield rugby player.

Josh Machin, 30, died last month after a battle with cancer.

A fundraising campaign was set up by Lichfield Rugby Club to help cover the costs of his funeral and help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and Looseheadz, a mental health charity aimed at rugby players.

The club is now organisers an auction to help raise more funds, with a range of sporting prizes on offer, including a signed British and Irish Lions shirt, tickets to England versus Wales at Twickenham, rugby shirts, sports massage sessions and a signed Manny Pacquiao picture.

More details on the auction are available on the Lichfield RUFC website.