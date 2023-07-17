Chasetown have confirmed they will play their first home games of the league season at an alternative venue.

It comes as the club continue work to lay a new all-weather surface at The Scholars Ground.

As a result, Mark Swann’s men will temporarily relocate to Boldmere St Michaels until around October.

Their first home game is scheduled to be against Leek Town on 15th August. That follows their opening weekend fixture on 12th August which sees them travel to Runcorn Linnets.

Full fixtures for the league season are now available on the Chasetown website.