County council chiefs say a new strategy will help disabled and neurodivergent people in Staffordshire “live independent and fulfilling lives” for as long as possible.

Figures reveal that there are around 21,000 adults with a learning disability, 6,200 adults with registrable eye conditions or severe visual impairment and one in fifty under 18s with autism in Staffordshire.

The strategy, which will be discussed at Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet next week, outlines how the authority and the NHS Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board (ICB) will aim to support disabled and neurodivergent people.

It comes after more than 500 people responded to a survey asking them what support they needed to be able to live an independent life.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and care, Cllr Julia Jessel, said:

“People of any age with a disability or neurodivergence should be supported to live the best life they can, for as long as they are able – this new strategy ensures these people are put at the centre of everything we do in Staffordshire. “Throughout the development of this strategy, we have been speaking directly to those with experience of disability and neurodivergence. This means we have been able to put something together that is meaningful, will make a difference, and has been directly influenced by disabled and neurodivergent people, their carers and their families.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

Dr Whaheed Abassi, ICB clinical director for mental health and learning disabilities, said: