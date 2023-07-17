A man has died after a crash involving a car and a lorry in Kings Bromley.

The incident happened at around 7am this morning (17th July) on the A515.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said the crash had involved a grey BMW and a Renault lorry.

“The driver of the BMW, a man in his 30s, was found with serious injuries. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene. “Specially-trained officers have been deployed to support his family at this difficult and distressing time. “The driver of the lorry stayed at the scene and has been helping us with our enquiries. “We are keen to speak to anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area at the time or those with any information which could help collision investigators.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with footage or information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 119 of 17th July. They can also email [email protected].