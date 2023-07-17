A funeral supplier has confirmed it will be moving its headquarters to Lichfield.

The family-owned Jukes Group will base its business at the company’s Tamworth Street Jukes Funeral Services location.

The company began life more than seven decades ago when brothers Derick and Dennis Jukes began making coffins.

It has since grown to operate six coffin and funeral supplies factories at sites including West Bromwich, Yorkshire, Worcestershire, Plymouth and Scotland.

The firm is now run by Stewart Jukes – Derick’s son – and his wife Katherine alongside daughters Sophie and Gemma.

Sophie said:

“From our offices in Lichfield we are able to offer a first-class service for families with a focus on detail. “Having control of funeral floristry and coffin supply gives us more control of the overall service which can sometimes elude the larger providers.” Sophie Jukes

The company had previously been based out of premises in West Bromwich.