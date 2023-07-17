A council leader has spoken of his disappointment that the Staffordshire Ironman event will not be returning next year.

The organisers of the race – which starts with a swim in Chasewater before participants take on a gruelling cycle ride and run to the finish line in Stafford – confirmed they had opted to pull down the curtain on the event.

In a statement, they said:

“We have had an absolute blast hosting Ironman Staffordshire over the last eight years. Unfortunately, the event will not be taking place in 2024. “We want to thank both Staffordshire County Council and Stafford Borough Council for their unwavering support over the last eight years and helping to make this journey a success.” Ironman statement

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said he was disappointed to see the race not going ahead.

In a report to a meeting of the council this week, he said: