Plans for a new local centre as part of a development in Lichfield have been given the green light.

The proposals will form part of the Lakes at Curborough scheme.

Along with 750 new homes, the 100 acre site is also due to feature a new primary school and sports pitches.

The local centre would be situated alongside the existing Curborough Craft Centre.

A planning report said:

“The proposal allows for the craft centre to expand and join up with the local centre to create one homogenous local centre. “The development will be defined by the present character of the existing farm buildings on the far west of the craft centre development and their current ‘streets’ and degree of enclosure This evolves as you move across the development and transitions into the more modern part of the sitewhere it meets the new ‘avenue’ and proposed homes opposite. “A new ‘quad’ is created at the centre of the development with an inner courtyard where arts and activities can come together and a garden with areas for people to enjoy.” Planning report

The new centre will be served by 63 parking spaces, of which four will be for disabled people.

“The parking area is provided in front of the main building to provide convenience for customers. “The parking is screened by a new substantial hedge to be planted. In addition, new trees are proposed within the car park to break up views and provide shade.” Planning report

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.