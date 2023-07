Preparations are in full swing for the Kings Bromley Show.

The event will take place on 22nd July and feature live music from the likes of Deja Vu, The Foster Brothers, Wayne Ryles and The Ronnies.

There will be arena entertainment on offer from the likes of Dangerous Steve, a falconry display and Magical Mayhem.

The event takes place at Crawley Lane and will also see a trade and artisan market as well as fun dog show and children’s races.

For more details visit the Kings Bromley Show website.