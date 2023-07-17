The route of a tunnel that transported water to the Sandfields Pumping Station in Lichfield is to be explored by a local group.

The Lichfield Waterworks Trust will head along part of the route of the 19th Century Hanch Tunnel on 26th August.

The event is part of the 150 year celebrations of the historic pumping station.

The tunnel was built between 1856 and 1866 and allowed clean drinking water to be pumped from Sandfields to help fight diseases such as cholera.

Tickets for the guided walk are £7.50 and can be booked online.