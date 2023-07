An illustrated talk in Lichfield will explore the city’s role in the English Civil War.

Historian and tour guide Jono Oates will speak upon the topic at Erasmus Darwin House on 27th July.

He will cover the period between 1642 and 1646 which saw three sieges of Lichfield Cathedral, the death of Lord Greville Brook and the damage caused by the cannon balls of Royalist commander Prince Rupert.

Tickets are £10 and include tea or coffee. For booking details visit the Erasmus Darwin House website.