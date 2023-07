Lichfield City’s pre-season will pass the half way point when they welcome Sutton Coldfield Town.

Ivor Green’s men will play the fourth of their seven scheduled fixtures at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium this evening (18th July).

They go into the game on the back of a 7-0 win over Heather St Johns at the weekend.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm with admission costing £5 or £3 for concessions. Under 16s go free with a paying adult.