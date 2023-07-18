A Lichfield eatery has celebrated after scooping a regional award.

Thyme Kitchen won Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year at the 2023 Midlands Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards.

The trophy was handed over at a ceremony in Birmingham.

Owner Beth Toovey said:

“We are absolutely delighted to win this award.

“We have all worked so hard over the last three years throughout lockdowns, restrictions and, more recently, increased costs affecting every corner of the business.

“We have the most incredible team who ensure our customers have a memorable visit – consequently we have the most amazing customers who are now part of the family.

“Huge thanks to everyone who voted for us and also the panel of judges who recognised our focus.”

Beth Toovey