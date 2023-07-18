A special school in Lichfield has confirmed plans to develop a new sixth form block.

Queen’s Croft High School will see work begin on the new standalone facility over the summer holidays.

Headteacher Clive Lawrence said the move had come in response to feedback from students.

“The remodelling is about better preparing our students and raising aspirations for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities, so that it feels more like a college or work environment. “We’re proud to offer subjects such as core maths, English, PSHE and computing as well as a two-day vocational programme in either hospitality and catering, sport and leisure, health and social care, admin and retail or horticulture. “Pupils then undertake a mix of theory-based learning and practical learning in terms of community-based projects, careers talks and volunteering. “Our aim is to get them as much real-world experience as possible so that they leave us with a range of accredited qualifications. “But it was clear that the pupils felt that they needed a learning environment that reflected this, and, after consultation with our young people, we have plans to create a more ‘grown-up’ sixth form block.” Clive Lawrence

One of the pupils who has worked alongside the senior leadership team at Queen’s Croft is Elliott Furber.

He came up with suggestions such as appropriate attire for sixth form, ID badges to distinguish pupils from the rest of the students in school, and a common area where they can socialise.

Mr Lawrence added: