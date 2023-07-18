A Lichfield teenager has been named in the senior British Obstacle Sports elite squad for the world championships.

Libbie Joyce already has a raft of titles to her name, but will now take on the best athletes in the world after receiving the national call-up.

It is the latest success for The Friary School student, who was also named Young Personality of the Year at the 2023 UK Obstacle Racing Awards.

The national selection means Libbie will compete at the Obstacle Racing World Championships in Belgium in September.