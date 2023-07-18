An Lichfield marketing business has helped raise £1,000 for charity.

Colette Bratton, from Small Business Equaliser, teamed up with Aaron Roach from Zephi, to run the ‘Small Business, Big Impact’ event to help local business owners learn more about marketing.

Profits from the event went to the Midland Freewheelers Blood Bikes by donating all profits from the event.

Chair of Midland Freewheelers, Lorraine Gough, said:

“We were over the moon to be the chosen charity for the Small Business, Big Impact event. “The charity provides a local blood bikes service free of charge to help the NHS, so every penny raised helps us keep this vital service running.” Lorraine Gough

Colette Bratton, managing director of Small Business Equaliser, said: