Police are trying to trace a bicycle stolen in Streethay.

The mountain bike was taken from outside the new bod cafe bar on Yoxall Way between 9pm and 10.30pm on Sunday (16th July).

PCSO Costas Karpi said:

“The girl’s mountain bike is described as being blue with the word ‘Challenge’ on the bottom bar.” PCSO Costas Karpi

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 285 of 17th July.