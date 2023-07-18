Work has begun to remove a platform at Lichfield Trent Valley station.

The overhead Cross City Line level is being removed during the closure of the West Coast Main Line for engineering works.

Once it is removed, a temporary footbridge will be lifted into place in order to allow for access to platforms one and two.

The first phase is expected to be completed by 23rd July, with no Cross City Line trains running to or from Lichfield Trent Valley until a permanent replacement is completed over the Christmas period.

Cathleen Meehan, scheme project manager for Network Rail, said:

“Replacing platform three at Lichfield Trent Valley is a complex engineering project and I’d like to thank residents and businesses for their patience.” Cathleen Meehan, Network Rail

Rail replacement buses are running throughout the platform closure.