A new patron has been appointed at the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust.

Robbie Cumming is a filmmaker who has showcased life on his 42ft narrowboat, Naughty Lass, on his Youtube channel and BBC 4 series Canal Boat Diaries.

Carole Mills, chair of Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust, said:

“We’re delighted that Robbie has joined us as patron and so grateful for his support. “He will be able to help us to raise awareness of the trust and how important it is to restore, rebuild and reconnect the canals to the national network. “We look forward to seeing the day that Robbie and his boat, the Naughty Lass, are able to travel along the Lichfield Canal.” Carole Mills

Robbie said: