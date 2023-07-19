Final preparations are underway for the return of the Burntwood Wakes.

The free family event takes place on 22nd July at Burntwood Leisure Centre and features rides, live music and entertainment.

The central stage will feature performances from singers Carys Louise, Ella George, Joseph Davis and Emily Alice.

There will also be music from The Gorstey Lea Street Choir, The High Horses and Not Quite Dead Yet.

A spokesperson for Burntwood Town Council said:

“Join us for a day of free fun, music and excitement at the Burntwood Wakes – it’s an unmissable event for the entire community.” Burntwood Town Council spokesperson

The free rides and activities will take place from 12pm to 4pm, with the music, street food and licensed bar operating until 6pm.