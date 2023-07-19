A major roadworks scheme near Lichfield has entered its final phase.

National Highways has been carrying out resurfacing and improvements to safety barriers along the A38 between Fradley and Barton-under-Needwood.

The third phase between Alrewas and Wychnor sees one lane of the northbound carriageway closed along with the Rykneld Street and Burton Road service roads.

Safety work will also be completed between Hilliard’s Cross and Catholme, seeing full northbound carriageway closures from:

8pm on 21st July to 6am on 24th July

8pm on 28th July to 6am on 31st July

8pm on 18th August to 6am on 21st August

The southbound carriageway will also be closed between the exit slip to the A513 and the entry slip from the A513 from 8pm on 15th September to 6am on 18th September.

National Highways Programme Delivery Manager, Saima Khan, said:

“We are making real progress on this scheme and drivers are already starting to see the benefits on the completed sections. “These are essential works which are vital to maintain safety for drivers and ensure smooth, reliable journeys. “We are doing everything thing we can to keep disruption to a minimum but roadworks do, inevitably, cause some disturbance. We are grateful for people’s patience and would advise drivers to allow extra time for journeys in the area particularly during the weekend closures.” Saima Khan, National Highways

During closures for the maintenance work, council teams are also taking the opportunity to clear the A38 of litter and debris – with 300 bags of rubbish, four mattresses, 16 HGV tyres and car bumpers collected in just one week in the Lichfield area.

More details about the A38 roadworks are available on the National Highways website.