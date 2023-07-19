A new events manager has been appointed at Lichfield District Council.

Louise Lewis had previously held a similar post at St Giles Hospice, while her previous experience also includes a number of years at the National Exhibition Centre.

The new role will see her work to enhance the district by working with organisers of existing events and attracting new ones to help drive visitor numbers.

Louise said:

“I am thrilled to join Lichfield District Council. “My primary focus will be to collaborate with our local partners and stakeholders to deliver outstanding events that not only captivate and engage attendees, but also contribute to the growth and vitality of our district. “I am eagerly looking forward to working closely with the community to bring their event aspirations to life.” Louise Lewis

Residents will be asked for their views and preferences for future events in a survey which will launch soon.

Tracy Cross, communications and marketing director at Lichfield District Council said: