A nursery business has welcomed Lichfield’s MP to visit their latest site.

Busy Bees has opened the site at Birmingham Road, bringing the business full circle having been launched in the city in 1983.

Since then, the business has grown into an international brand caring 70,000 children every day across ten countries.

Founder Marg Randles gave Michael Fabricant a tour of the new nursery.

The Conservative MP said:

“It was a delight to visit the new nursery of Busy Bees and meet the staff and children – everyone seemed so happy. “I was particularly pleased to meet up with Marg Randles again to celebrate Busy Bees’ 40th anniversary. “I am very proud that such a marvellous enterprise – spread over four continents – originally started in our cathedral city. “I wish them all the best for their next 40 years.” Michael Fabricant

The new Lichfield nursery has been designed to include environmentally sensitive features such as solar panels and ‘living walls’, creating a setting focused on the health and wellbeing of up to 110 local babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers.

The opening has created 40 new jobs.

Marg said: