A nursery business has welcomed Lichfield’s MP to visit their latest site.
Busy Bees has opened the site at Birmingham Road, bringing the business full circle having been launched in the city in 1983.
Since then, the business has grown into an international brand caring 70,000 children every day across ten countries.
Founder Marg Randles gave Michael Fabricant a tour of the new nursery.
The Conservative MP said:
“It was a delight to visit the new nursery of Busy Bees and meet the staff and children – everyone seemed so happy.
“I was particularly pleased to meet up with Marg Randles again to celebrate Busy Bees’ 40th anniversary.
“I am very proud that such a marvellous enterprise – spread over four continents – originally started in our cathedral city.
“I wish them all the best for their next 40 years.”Michael Fabricant
The new Lichfield nursery has been designed to include environmentally sensitive features such as solar panels and ‘living walls’, creating a setting focused on the health and wellbeing of up to 110 local babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers.
The opening has created 40 new jobs.
Marg said:
“It was our pleasure to host the visit by Sir Michael, who has always shown an interest in the Busy Bees story and how we ensure all our children get the best start in life.
“Our Lichfield centre represents a ‘coming home’ for Busy Bees, as our very first nursery was in the city.
“While we are now one of the world’s largest childcare providers, our values have remained the same, to provide children with the highest quality early years care and education.”Marg Randles