Plans to knock down a garage in Handsacre and build a new home have been approved.

The development will see a two-bedroom property built at 14 Alandale Avenue.

A planning statement said:

“The proposal will provide a high quality dwelling, making better use of the plot than the existing garage and large patio space of the neighbouring property. “The dwelling will provide a bespoke family home within a desirable location with local schools nearby.” Planning statement

