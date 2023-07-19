Plans to knock down a garage in Handsacre and build a new home have been approved.
The development will see a two-bedroom property built at 14 Alandale Avenue.
A planning statement said:
“The proposal will provide a high quality dwelling, making better use of the plot than the existing garage and large patio space of the neighbouring property.
“The dwelling will provide a bespoke family home within a desirable location with local schools nearby.”Planning statement
Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.