An artist's impression of the new property
An artist's impression of the new property

Plans to knock down a garage in Handsacre and build a new home have been approved.

The development will see a two-bedroom property built at 14 Alandale Avenue.

A planning statement said:

“The proposal will provide a high quality dwelling, making better use of the plot than the existing garage and large patio space of the neighbouring property.

“The dwelling will provide a bespoke family home within a desirable location with local schools nearby.”

Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments