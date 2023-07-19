Four-legged visitors have proven popular during a visit to a Lichfield school.

The Pets as Therapy charity visited Maple Hayes Dyslexia School to receive a donation of £1,360.

The money was raised during the school’s prize giving day.

The visit also saw pupils learn about the positive impact therapy animals can have on wellbeing and emotional development.

Sheila Jackson, from Pets As Therapy, attended an assembly along with her colleagues Karen Appleby and Carol Prentice. and therapy dogs Poppy and Coco.

She said:

“We are deeply touched by the kindness displayed by Maple Hayes Dyslexia School. “This donation will make a significant difference to our mission. Our work at Pets As Therapy is crucial, and we’ve seen first-hand how dogs can boost the emotional wellbeing of individuals, including those tackling challenges such as dyslexia.” Sheila Jackson

The funds will be used to support worked carried out by the charity, including therapeutic visits to hospitals, hospices, nursing and care homes, special needs schools, and other venues.

Dr Daryl Brown, headteacher of Maple Hayes Dyslexia School, said: