Work is expected to start on construction of hundreds of new homes in Lichfield in September, a housebuilder has confirmed.

Redrow Midlands said planning permission had been granted for construction to start at the Curborough Lakes development.

When completed, the 107 acre site will see 468 new homes built ranging from two to five bedrooms.

Elaine Cartwright, sales director at Redrow Midlands, said:

“We’re delighted to have been granted planning permission for our exciting new development, Curborough Lakes, which will provide much-needed new homes for the area and form part of a large-scale urban extension. “We aim to create thriving communities at each of our developments by creating high-quality homes and supporting local facilities. “We predict this to be incredibly popular, so prospective buyers are encouraged to register their interest now to be among the first to learn when homes in this fantastic development become available in December.” Elaine Cartwright, Redrow Midlands

Planning permission has also recently been granted for the development of a local centre off Watery Lane.