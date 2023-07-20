A former school near Lichfield will be transformed into a residential care home for young people after plans were approved.

The former Westwood School in Blithbury closed over 20 years ago and last year planning permission was granted to demolish the majority of the buildings on the site.

The latest proposals will see four six-bed residential care buildings and a single storey support hub built.

A planning report said:

“The proposed children’s residential care units are designed to appear as large, two storey houses to provide a ‘normal’ living environment for the occupants. Existing vehicle access points would be retained onto Blithbury Road. “Vehicle and pedestrian links are provided between the existing school and the proposed site. The support building is positioned to provide a link to the residential care accommodation and the existing school. Existing areas of woodland are to be retained. “Large areas are proposed for ecological enhancement with areas of meadow planting and new tree planting.” Planning report

A new car park will be built on the site which will include ten electric vehicle charging points.

The specialist education and residential care services provider is seeking permission to build the new facility to replace a care home near Colwich.

