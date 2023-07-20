Additional restrictions are being introduced on an historic bridge near Alrewas to prevent heavy goods vehicles using it.

A weight limit has previously been put on the Chetwynd Bridge, but highways chiefs say many drivers are ignoring the signs and causing further damage to the 19th Century structure.

The 200 year old Grade II Listed bridge has recently undergone a full restoration – and Staffordshire County Council say a 2.3m width restriction will be put in place to stop heavier vehicles using it.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, Cllr David Williams, said:

“Chetwynd Bridge is listed and a historic asset to people in Staffordshire and neighbouring Derbyshire. “It has undergone a full and sympathetic restoration to ensure it is safe to use and in keeping with its historic status. “Unfortunately, we had to introduce the weight limit to prevent further deterioration of the bridge. We now need to bring in the width restriction as far too many heavy vehicles are ignoring the restriction signs. “Without further action we would need to close the bridge to all traffic, which nobody wants. “We do of course understand this will place an inconvenience on local residents and businesses, but we cannot compromise safety. We have let businesses, partner organisations and communities know about the new restriction. “In the longer term, the county council is planning to remove all traffic from Chetwynd Bridge and put it onto the new bypass road bridge. “This will transform Chetwynd Bridge into a cycle and pedestrian route and preserve it for future generations.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Three variable message signs will alert drivers to the new restriction – two either side of the bridge and one for vehicles coming out of Barley Green Lane.

They will be installed on 24th July with the restriction barriers put in place from 31st July.

As part of the long term plans, Staffordshire County Council said a new bypass road bridge was being designed to leave Chetwynd Bridge for the use of cyclists and pedestrians only.