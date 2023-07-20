Lichfield’s MP has spoken in a House of Commons debate after apology was offered from the state to those in the LGBT community who were expelled from the armed forces because of their sexuality.

Rishi Sunak spoke at Prime Minister’s Questions after a report said it had found “overt homophobia at all levels of the armed forces”.

The Prime Minister said:

“The ban on LGBT people serving in our military until the year 2000 was an appalling failure of the British state decades behind the law of this land. “As the report makes clear, during that time Many endured the most horrific sexual abuse and violence, homophobic bullying and harassment, all while bravely serving this country. “On behalf of the British state, I apologise.” Rishi Sunak

A statement was also made by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace during a debate on the issue in the House of Commons.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said:

“Two friends of mine – one, a former naval intelligence officer, and the other an NCO in the army – who had to leave under tragic circumstances, will both be very pleased with the apology that both he and the Prime Minister have given on behalf of the state. “May I say to my Rt Hon Friend that 25 years ago a colonel in the Royal Marines said something to me – and I wonder whether he would agree with this? – ‘in a firefight, I would rather have a gay marine alongside me who can shoot straight, than a straight marine who can’t.’” Michael Fabricant

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace replied: