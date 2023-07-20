A litter picking group has been given a helping hand to clear up an area in Lichfield.

The Lichfield Litter Legends were joined by the Rapid Relief Team (RRT), an organisation made up of local volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, to tidy up land around Christian Fields.

A total of 27 bags of rubbish were collected by the volunteers.

Pollyanna Clark, from the RRT, said:

“It was wonderful to be a part of this local clean-up effort with the Lichfield Litter Legends, a fantastic group that do so much to support the local area. “We share the passion of the Lichfield Litter Legends for supporting the local community and are always looking for ways we can volunteer and help make a difference. “It was telling to see how much litter we collected over the course of the morning as this demonstrates the invaluable role that the Lichfield Litter Legends play. Ensuring that the community comes together to discourage and remove litter is vital – it benefits both people and wildlife. “We look forward to joining forces with the Lichfield Litter Legends again to help keep the city and surrounding area clean, safe and enjoyable for all.” Pollyanna Clark

Bob Harrison, from the Lichfield Litter Legends, said: